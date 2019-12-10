Jersey City shooting: 1 officer killed, 3 others hurt; multiple dead inside grocery store

JERSEY CITY, New Jersey (WABC) -- One police officer was killed and three others were wounded, and there are multiple people dead inside a grocery store following a wild shootout and standoff in Jersey City Tuesday afternoon.

Authorities say the incident started at Bay View Cemetery just after noon, with an officer wounded in the shoulder, and was possibly related to a drug deal gone bad.

Up to two suspects then fled to the area of JC Kosher Supermarket on Martin Luther King Drive, where they continued firing at responding officers and possibly others.

Police retreated and took up defensive positions, and hundreds of officers, SWAT units, and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives descended on the scene.
A Jersey City police officer was injured when at least one gunman opened fire in a cemetery and then fled into a bodega, where he continued firing at officers and possibly others on Tuesday afternoon.


The massive response included resources from neighboring municipalities, as well as the FBI.

Officials said two suspects appeared to be neutralized, and a robot was sent inside the store with officers following. An official number has not been released, but authorities confirmed multiple people had been killed inside.

It appeared that the gunmen were among those found dead.

The officer wounded in the cemetery was taken to Jersey City Medical Center and is expected to survive. It is unclear at this point where and when the other victims were shot, but two of were treated after being struck with shrapnel.

The officer who died has not yet been identified.

Heavy gunfire could be heard for over an hour in what appeared to be an intense gun battle with the suspect or suspects, but the gunshots subsided around 2 p.m.

Police started slowly moving towards the bodega and clearing innocent people off the street, and then more shots were fired.

There is at least one survivor from the business being treated and talking to police. That person told them there were as many as four other people inside at the time the shooting occurred.

Authorities also say this appears to have started as criminal activity and that there is no nexus to terrorism. Still, White House spokesman Hogan Gidley said President Donald Trump had been briefed on the shooting and was monitoring it.

The situation is active and ongoing, and Martin Luther King Drive remains closed in both directions.

Student at nearby school describes gunshots, lockdown:
Darla Miles spoke with an 8th grader whose school was locked down during the shooting.


Police were searching the cemetery for evidence and have recovered the officer's vehicle and radio there.

They have also reviewed surveillance that shows at least one suspect exiting a van, possibly a U-Haul, and that person is believed to have gone into the store.

All Jersey City schools were placed on lockdown, as was New Jersey City University.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with the men and women of the Jersey City Police Department, especially with the officers shot during this standoff, and with the residents and schoolchildren currently under lockdown," New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy said. "I have every confidence in our law enforcement professionals to ensure the safety of the community and resolve this situation. Today reminds us of their bravery and the sacrifices they, and their families, make for our communities."

All Bayonne schools are under a shelter in place as a precaution.

New Jersey Transit has suspended rail and bus service on the west side of Jersey City, including Hudson-Bergen Light Rail service and all bus service on the West Side branch.

"The NYPD is closely monitoring the ongoing situation in Jersey City, and we stand ready to assist in any way we can," New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio said. "Please keep our neighbors in Jersey City in your thoughts today, especially the brave officers and first responders going into harm's way to protect lives."

