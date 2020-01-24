FDNY battling 3-alarm fire in Chinatown

CHINATOWN, Manhattan (WABC) -- Firefighters are on the scene of a 3-alarm fire at a building in Chinatown.The fire was reported at a building on Mulberry and Bayard streets around 9 p.m.Officials say at least one civilian was injured, but the extent of those injuries are not yet clear.It is believed the fire started on the fourth floor of the building.The FDNY said to expect smoke and traffic delays in the area.Few other details were known at this time.----------