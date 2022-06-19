Firefighter visiting NYC from Belgium dies in crash involving FDNY boat

The accident happened near Pier 11 off South Street. The FDNY says the fire boat crashed into a charter boat around 10 p.m. Friday.
Four other people on the fire boat suffered minor injuries.
It is unclear why there were civilians on the boat.
ALSO READ | Experts urge swim lessons, water safety to prevent child drownings
----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* More Manhattan news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News
Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.