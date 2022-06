Firefighter visiting NYC from Belgium dies in crash involving FDNY boat

EMBED >More News Videos As more local pools and parks are re-opening from pandemic shutdowns, the American Academy of Pediatrics is urging families to provide swim lessons.

LOWER MANAHTTAN, Manhattan (WABC) -- A firefighter visiting New York City from Belgium died in a crash involving an FDNY boat.The accident happened near Pier 11 off South Street. The FDNY says the fire boat crashed into a charter boat around 10 p.m. Friday.Four other people on the fire boat suffered minor injuries.It is unclear why there were civilians on the boat.----------Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.