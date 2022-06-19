Firefighter visiting NYC from Belgium dies in crash involving FDNY boat

By Eyewitness News
LOWER MANAHTTAN, Manhattan (WABC) -- A firefighter visiting New York City from Belgium died in a crash involving an FDNY boat.

The accident happened near Pier 11 off South Street. The FDNY says the fire boat crashed into a charter boat around 10 p.m. Friday.

Four other people on the fire boat suffered minor injuries.



It is unclear why there were civilians on the boat.

