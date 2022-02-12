FDNY captain suspended after state police found illegal drugs at his home in Goshen

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=11548867" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Suffolk County police arrested David Olivari as he allegedly attempted to meet up with one of the victims.

BOROUGH PARK, Brooklyn -- An FDNY captain is facing several drug charges after state police say they found steroids and ecstacy in his home.Muhammad Iftikhar is accused of receiving shipments of the drugs through the mail.When investigators searched his home in Goshen they say they found more than 50 grams of steroids and 20 grams of MDMA.Iftikhar is a captain at engine company 282 in Brooklyn.He's been suspended for the maximum allowed 28 days.----------