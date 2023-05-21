20 FDNY firehouses compete for who makes best chili in fundraiser

BROOKLYN (WABC) -- Firefighters can take the heat, but on Saturday they were also making it for a contest in Brooklyn.
Twenty New York City firehouses competed to see who could cook up the best chili.
The contest was for more than just a bragging right. It was also a fundraiser for the group 'Friends of Firefighters,' which provides counseling and other services to New York City's bravest.
