20 FDNY firehouses compete for who makes best chili in fundraiser

By WABC logo
Sunday, May 21, 2023 2:31AM
BROOKLYN (WABC) -- Firefighters can take the heat, but on Saturday they were also making it for a contest in Brooklyn.

Twenty New York City firehouses competed to see who could cook up the best chili.

The contest was for more than just a bragging right. It was also a fundraiser for the group 'Friends of Firefighters,' which provides counseling and other services to New York City's bravest.

