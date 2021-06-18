10 injured, including firefighters, after FDNY truck crash in Brooklyn

WILLIAMSBURG, Brooklyn -- Several people were injured when an FDNY firetruck was involved in a collision with a vehicle in Williamsburg on Friday afternoon.

The crash was reported on South 5th Street and Driggs Avenue around 3:30 p.m.

The FDNY said while firefighters were responding to reports of a fire, Ladder 104 was involved in a collision.



Two firefighters and eight civilians were treated and taken to area hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries.

Few other details were released.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

