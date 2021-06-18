10 injured, including firefighters, after FDNY truck crash in Brooklyn

The crash was reported on South 5th Street and Driggs Avenue around 3:30 p.m.
The FDNY said while firefighters were responding to reports of a fire, Ladder 104 was involved in a collision.
Two firefighters and eight civilians were treated and taken to area hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries.
Few other details were released.
This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
