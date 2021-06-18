10 injured, including firefighters, after FDNY truck crash in Brooklyn

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=10802610" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> The New York Legislature has passed a law designed to curb loud, souped up vehicles that have been aggravating residents throughout the state.

WILLIAMSBURG, Brooklyn -- Several people were injured when an FDNY firetruck was involved in a collision with a vehicle in Williamsburg on Friday afternoon.The crash was reported on South 5th Street and Driggs Avenue around 3:30 p.m.The FDNY said while firefighters were responding to reports of a fire, Ladder 104 was involved in a collision.Two firefighters and eight civilians were treated and taken to area hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries.Few other details were released.----------