FDNY diver plucks distressed man out of Hudson River

The FDNY rescued a man in the Hudson River off Manhattan Thursday morning.Authorities say they responded to a call of a person bobbing in distress in the water near West 43rd Street at Pier 84 just after 9 a.m.Witnesses said the man's friends and a police officer initially tried to rescue him, but they were unsuccessful."The cops were not in the water," a witness said. "They were trying to get him out, but they realized they couldn't hold him. His hands were wet. We got him about a foot and a half up, and he would just drop."A diver with Rescue 1 went into the water and was able to pull the man to safety using a rope, flotation device and ladder.The victim suffered minor injuries and was transported to the hospital to be checked out.The FDNY said the man was very thankful to have been rescued.It is unclear at this point how the person ended up in the water.----------