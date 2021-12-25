Society

Here's how you can help some NYC first responders this holiday season: The EMS FDNY Help Fund

By Eyewitness News
EMBED <>More Videos

Here's how you can help some NYC first responders this holiday season

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- An organization is looking to make a difference by offering a helping hand to EMTs, paramedics, and other first responders in times of need.

The EMS FDNY Help Fund was created to help those who are battling medical issues, debilitating injuries, and even personal tragedies.

"I always like to say heroes need help, too. And the EMS Help Fund has made an opportunity for us to easily seek help and there's an accessible door for us to knock on," FDNY EMT Esther Ford said.

To help spread awareness or to donate, visit EMSFDNYHelpFund.com.

----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* More New York City news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a News Tip
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societynew york cityfdnyfirefightersemt
Copyright © 2021 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Pedestrian, bicyclist struck and killed by truck in NYC
NY reveals shorter COVID isolation guidelines for health workers
LIVE: NORAD Santa Tracker 2021
AccuWeather Alert: Rainy and Icy Christmas
These were the top boy, girl baby names in NYC for 2020
New Chinatown bookstore filled with stories of minorities in America
Parishioners flock to St. Patrick's Cathedral for Christmas mass
Show More
Undeterred by COVID, last-minute shoppers lead to hour-long queues
Omicron variant latest blow to NYC tourism industry
NYC agencies announce crackdown on speeding, drunk driving
Submit your holiday greetings to Eyewitness News for Christmas morning
Hundreds of Christmas Eve flights canceled amid omicron surge
More TOP STORIES News