FDNY EMT workers rescue drowning individual from river in NYC

EMBED <>More Videos

FDNY EMTs rescue drowning individual from East River

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Two FDNY emergency medical technicians came to the rescue of a person who was clinging to a bulkhead in the East River Saturday.

Kira Watkins and Robert Szendrey are being credited with jumping into the water and pulling the individual to safety.


The rescuers were able to pull the person out of the water with the help of the NYPD.

Lieutenant John Marino supervised the operation.


The patient was taken to Mount Sinai hospital for treatment and evaluation.

MORE NEWS Bodycam video shows cop push 73-year-old woman with dementia to ground during arrest
EMBED More News Videos

A 73-year-old woman with dementia has filed a lawsuit against the city of Loveland, Colorado and police officers over a June 2020 arrest. The lawsuit claims the woman suffered physical injuries and still experiences fear, trauma and anxiety.



----------
* More New York City news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
*Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
manhattannew york citydrowningfdnyrescueeast riveremt
Copyright © 2021 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Man who threw Molotov cocktail, chemical at police may face federal charges
Why some are experiencing side effects after 2nd vaccine shot
Bodycam video shows cop push 73-year-old woman with dementia to ground
COVID Updates: Michigan cases on rise; more than 35 hospitals at 95% capacity
AccuWeather: Blend of sun and clouds
Police arrest man who threatened to beat up Asian undercover officer
Stop using Peloton Tread+ 'immediately,' federal safety agency warns
Show More
FedEx shooting victims: What we know about 8 killed in Thursday's rampage
Why Queen Elizabeth sat on her own during Prince Philip's funeral
Hidden 'subway speakeasy' creating buzz in NYC
Body cam captures moment NJ cops save man with CPR
NFL player organizes food giveaway in NJ hometown
More TOP STORIES News