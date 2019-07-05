FDNY fights flames on Brooklyn Bridge after fireworks show in NYC

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Firefighters battled small flames on the Brooklyn Bridge after the Macy's 4th of July Fireworks show.The flames could be seen late Thursday night around 11 p.m. from the south side of the bridge.Eyewitness News reporter Josh Einiger rode along with the FDNY on a fireboat during the show while New York's Bravest worked to keep the area safe.Crews were on top of the bridge working to access the flames from above. A large fireboat was ready to spray the bridge in the event it was needed.The FDNY has 14 boats on the East River in New York Harbor and their job is to keep everyone safe.----------