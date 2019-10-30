FDNY EMS lieutenant who suffered aortic aneurysm while responding to crash released from hospital

A line of dozens of first responders organized by the FDNY greeted 47-year-old Lt. Raymond Wang as he emerged from Mount Sinai Hospital.
Wang was rushed to the hospital in critical condition back on October 17.
He was in an ambulance doing a ride-along with a physician and stopped to help with a crash involving an EMT when he fell unconscious.
Wang, a 19-year veteran, suffered a tear in his aorta - the largest artery in the body - from an aneurysm.
He was rushed to Mt. Sinai in Manhattan and had surgery to repair the aneurysm.
Doctors say he is fortunate and was near the point of death when he arrived.
"In this situation he was already in an ambulance as part of a recovery team," said Dr. Percy Boateng. "That helped expedite his admission to the hospital and helped him get immediate attention, which is very critical in restoring life and restoring his health."
Twenty percent of people who experience aortic aneurysms do not survive.
Two weeks, Wang is able to walk and talk normally again. He is expected to make a full recovery.
In what city officials called a bizarre coincidence, EMT Liam Glinane, 63, suffered a stroke while responding to the same crash. He is still in the hospital.
