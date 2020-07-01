FDNY responds to 3-story building collapse in Brooklyn

CARROLL GARDENS, Brooklyn (WABC) -- First responders are on the scene after a three-story building collapsed in Brooklyn.

The incident was reported at 338 Court St. just after 4:30 p.m. on Wednesday.

A partial stop work order had been issued for failure to maintain the building and it appears to have been under construction.

The building housed a gym called Body Elite on the first floor.

In June, the gym posted a message on Facebook to its members that it was undergoing an exterior makeover while it was closed due to COVID-19.

It is not yet clear if there were any injuries.

The NYPD asked residents to avoid Court Street between Atlantic Avenue and 1st Place and Union Street from Henry Street to Smith Street.



This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

