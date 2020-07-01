FDNY responds to 3-story building collapse in Brooklyn

FDNY members are operating on scene of a building collapse at 348 Court Street in Brooklyn. pic.twitter.com/zUs1BYKwq4 — FDNY (@FDNY) July 1, 2020

CARROLL GARDENS, Brooklyn (WABC) -- First responders are on the scene after a three-story building collapsed in Brooklyn.The incident was reported at 338 Court St. just after 4:30 p.m. on Wednesday.A partial stop work order had been issued for failure to maintain the building and it appears to have been under construction.The building housed a gym called Body Elite on the first floor.In June, the gym posted a message on Facebook to its members that it was undergoing an exterior makeover while it was closed due to COVID-19.It is not yet clear if there were any injuries.The NYPD asked residents to avoid Court Street between Atlantic Avenue and 1st Place and Union Street from Henry Street to Smith Street.----------