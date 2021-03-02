FDNY responds to partial roof collapse at Queens Best Buy storage unit

ASTORIA, Queens (WABC) -- The FDNY is responding to what appears to be a a partial roof collapse at a Best Buy storage unit in Queens.

The incident was reported Monday night at the store on 32-49 49th Street around 7 p.m.

Officials said they first noticed the side of a wall had collapsed and there was a heavy gas odor.

Upon further investigation, firefighters found that the roof had collapsed in, kicking off the side wall, and taking out a gas line.

No one was trapped or hurt during the incident.

The storage unit for Best Buy was closed at the time.

Con Edison responded to the scene to shut off gas to the building.

Officials with the Department of Buildings are on the scene to investigate.

Officials believe the incident could have stemmed from a structural deficiency. At first they suspected it could have been an explosion, but that would have caused more damage.

It is unknown if weather played a factor in the collapse.

