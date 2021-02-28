Off-duty FDNY firefighter killed in snowmobile accident at Lake George

LAKE GEORGE, New York (WABC) -- A snowmobile accident in New York left an off-duty FDNY firefighter dead.

Carmine Barresi from the Bronx was killed in the accident at Lake George.

Officials say his snowmobile struck a boat dock that sent him into the water and under the ice.

FDNY Commissioner Daniel Nigro issued a statement calling the accident a terrible loss for the department, saying Barresi was a member of Engine Company 64.

MORE NEWS: Chinatown stabbing suspect never saw victim's face, law enforcement official tells ABC News

EMBED More News Videos

A 23-year-old Brooklyn man isn't facing hate crime charges after all after he allegedly stabbed an Asian man in the back because he told police he "didn't like the way he looked at



----------
*Follow us on YouTube
* More local news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
new yorkfdnyfirefighter killed
Copyright © 2021 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Mayor calls for revoking Cuomo's emergency powers amid allegations
Violent robbery in Queens caught on camera
When did you realize COVID changed everything?
ConEd, EMS worker injured in manhole explosion in Midtown
Two skiers defy death in descent of Yosemite's Half Dome
Pandemic isn't stopping barber from making history
2021 Golden Globes: What to expect
Show More
Health care workers brave historic Texas storm to help deliver baby
Massive fraud in unemployment system raises alarms
4-year-old found walking alone after midnight in Bronx, suspect wanted
Power slowly returning after 2nd outage in 3 days at NYC buildings
COVID Updates: Federal judge rules eviction moratorium as unconstitutional
More TOP STORIES News