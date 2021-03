EMBED >More News Videos Carmine Barresi, of Engine Company 64, was killed in the accident at Lake George.

ASTORIA, Queens (WABC) -- The FDNY is responding to what appears to be a a partial roof collapse at a Best Buy store in Queens.The incident was reported Monday night at the store on 32-49 49th Street just after 7 p.m.The extent of the damage was not yet known.It was not yet clear if anyone was injured.----------