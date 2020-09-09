FDNY adds 27 names to 9/11 memorial wall for World Trade Center-related deaths

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- The FDNY added the names of 27 department members who died of illnesses related to their work in the rescue and recovery efforts at the World Trade Center to the FDNY World Trade Center Memorial Wall in a closed ceremony at FDNY Headquarters Wednesday.
Those 27 former New York City firefighters died of 9/11-related illnesses in the past year, bringing the total number of firefighters killed after the World Trade Center attacks to 227.
That's in addition to the 343 FDNY members killed on September 11, 2001
"Our department made a solemn promise to never forget the bravery and sacrifice of the 343 members who gave their lives on September 11th, and the growing list of heroes who have died due to illnesses related to their courageous work throughout the rescue and recovery effort," Commissioner Daniel Nigro said.
Those to be added to the memorial wall are:
Firefighter Owen T. Carlock, Ladder 122
Firefighter Robert M. Gless, Engine 329
Firefighter John B. O'Brien, Engine 329
Firefighter James J. Hurson, Engine 318
Captain Robert E. Collis, Engine 304
Firefighter Joseph Walsh, Ladder 32
Auto Mechanic James J. Sottile, Shops
Firefighter Joseph R. Losinno, Engine 302
Firefighter Robert B. Fitzgibbon, Engine 47
Firefighter Walter E. McKee, Battalion 39
Firefighter John W. Boyle, Rescue 1
Firefighter Roger Espinal, Engine 320
Firefighter Richard J. Tanagretta, Rescue 5
Firefighter Andrew S. Gargiulo, Engine 160
Lieutenant Richard G. Estreicher, Engine 248
Firefighter Clifford R. DiMuro, Ladder 137
Captain Dennis M. Gilhooly, Engine 67
Firefighte Brian W. Casse, Engine 294
Firefighter Michael L. Feldman, Ladder 161
Firefighter Richard B. Jones, Ladder 25
Lieutenant Paul W. Deo, Jr., Engine 317
Firefighter Joseph A. Hatzelman, Engine 218
Firefighter Daniel R. Foley, Rescue 3
Battalion Chief Dennis J. Moynihan, Battalion 18
Firefighter John H. Marr, Engine 34
Lieutenant Kevin C. Dunn, Engine 251
Firefighter Paul J. Greco, Squad 270
The inscription on the Memorial Wall, which was unveiled in September of 2011, reads: "Dedicated to the memory of those who bravely served this department protecting life and property in the City of New York in the rescue and recovery effort at Manhattan Box 5-5-8087 World Trade Center."
The FDNY has also renamed its highest medal for heroics, which had been named for James Gordon Bennett, who "held deeply racist beliefs," Nigro said.
The award will now honor Peter J. Ganci, Jr., who became the highest-ranking FDNY member to die in the line of duty when he was killed answering the call on 9/11.
