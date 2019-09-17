STAPLETON, Staten Island (WABC) -- An NYPD officer and a suspect were shot during a standoff on Staten Island Monday
The shooting happened just before 8:45 a.m. at 20 Prince Street in Stapleton.
The officers were responding to a prior crime and looking for a suspect at the time of the shooting.
The officer was taken to Richmond University Medical Center in a police cruiser. She was shot in the wrist, and her injuries do not appear to be life-threatening.
A suspect was also shot and was pronounced dead at Staten Island University Hospital North.
A .9-mm handgun was found under a parked car at the scene.
The shooting remains under investigation.
----------
* More Staten Island news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
NYPD officer injured, suspect killed in Staten Island shooting
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News