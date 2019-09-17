NYPD officer injured, suspect killed in Staten Island shooting

STAPLETON, Staten Island (WABC) -- An NYPD officer and a suspect were shot during a standoff on Staten Island Monday

The shooting happened just before 8:45 a.m. at 20 Prince Street in Stapleton.

The officers were responding to a prior crime and looking for a suspect at the time of the shooting.

The officer was taken to Richmond University Medical Center in a police cruiser. She was shot in the wrist, and her injuries do not appear to be life-threatening.

A suspect was also shot and was pronounced dead at Staten Island University Hospital North.

A .9-mm handgun was found under a parked car at the scene.

The shooting remains under investigation.

----------
* More Staten Island news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
staten islandstapletonnypdpolice officer shot
Copyright © 2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Legendary ABC News political journalist Cokie Roberts dies at age 75
Giants bench Eli Manning; Daniel Jones named starting QB
Alex Trebek suffers cancer setback, will undergo more chemo
LIVE UPDATE | Teen fatally stabbed at LI strip mall
Video: Toddler climbs out window of NYC building onto AC unit
Search for 4 men in string of violent Manhattan robberies
AccuWeather: Spectacular September stretch
Show More
New York state could enact statewide flavored e-cig ban
Sen. Warren takes selfies for 4 hours with supporters in NYC
House Judiciary Committee to hold 1st impeachment hearing
Sketch released of man wanted in Brooklyn attempted rape
WATCH LIVE: R. Kelly appears in court Tuesday for hearing on Ill. charges
More TOP STORIES News