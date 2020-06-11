Reopen News: Iconic stores along Fifth Avenue in NYC welcome customers again

MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- Some - but not all - businesses along Fifth Avenue that boarded up during protests in New York City plan to reopen Thursday.Saks Fifth Avenue in Midtown Manhattan is one of those still boarded up, with guards still outside early Thursday morning.But the neighborhood association says other stores are in fact planning to welcome customers back.Uniqlo is one of the few stores without any boards on their windows.The 5th Avenue Association says iconic stores like Tiffany, Bergdorf Goodman and Louis Vuitton plan to reopen, although without any of the tourists who typically frequent those stores.And customers still can't go inside.