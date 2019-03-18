$1 million Powerball ticket sold in New Jersey

PARSIPPANY, New Jersey (WABC) -- New Jersey has just minted its newest Powerball millionaire, but no, it's not the half-billion jackpot that's still up for grabs.
Only three tickets across the country matched the five numbers but missed the Powerball to claim the second-place prize worth $1 million, and one of them is in Parsipanny.
The ticket was sold at News Plus on Baldwin Road, New Jersey Lottery officials confirmed, though there is no word yet on who purchased it.
The Powerball jackpot for Wednesday's drawing now stands at $550 million. No one has hit the jackpot since December.
The biggest all-time lottery jackpot was a $1.5863 billion Powerball prize in 2016.
Powerball is played in 44 states. Odds of winning the Powerball jackpot is 1 in 292 million.
