Personal Finance

$190M winning Powerball ticket sold in New Jersey

By Eyewitness News
NEW JERSEY (WABC) -- The winning $190 million Powerball ticket drawn Wednesday night was sold somewhere in New Jersey.

The location where the lucky ticket was bought will be revealed by New Jersey Lottery later Thursday.

The jackpot for Saturday's draw will be $20 million.

The jackpot had previously restarted at $40 million, but under changes announced March 25 because of declining sales related to the stay-at-home orders issued by various governors responding to the coronavirus outbreak, the starting figure was reduced.

You can watch the next Powerball drawing right before Eyewitness News at 11 on Saturday.

----------
* More New Jersey news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
personal financenew jerseycontestspowerballmoneylottery
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
New York COVID-19 cases may have come from Europe
Jobless claims report today could hit 7 million or higher
New CDC guidance for essential workers during coronavirus
AccuWeather: Thunderstorms and strong wind possible by afternoon
Social distancing death: Woman accused of killing elderly woman
More positive signs, but mayor says NYC must remain vigilant
Where is coronavirus in NYC? Try 7 On Your Side Investigates' zip code tracker
Show More
10 residents of Paramus Veterans Memorial Home dead from COVID-19
Former NY State Assem. Richard Brodsky dies from COVID-19
LI medical students graduate early, more than 50% to fight COVID-19
Video: Laundromat worker attacked over broken machine
Rockland first responders hold parade for medical workers
More TOP STORIES News