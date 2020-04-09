$190M winning Powerball ticket sold in New Jersey

NEW JERSEY (WABC) -- The winning $190 million Powerball ticket drawn Wednesday night was sold somewhere in New Jersey.The location where the lucky ticket was bought will be revealed by New Jersey Lottery later Thursday.The jackpot for Saturday's draw will be $20 million.The jackpot had previously restarted at $40 million, but under changes announced March 25 because of declining sales related to the stay-at-home orders issued by various governors responding to the coronavirus outbreak, the starting figure was reduced.----------