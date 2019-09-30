7 On Your Side

7 On Your Side gets damages for luxury car hit by grocery delivery truck

By
JERSEY CITY, New Jersey (WABC) -- A high-end car was smashed up by a Fresh Direct delivery truck and the crash was caught on camera. But despite the video evidence, the company hadn't paid up for damages until 7 On Your Side stepped in to help.

"The truck backed into it, pushed the whole car into the curb," said Bob Aiello. His Alfa Romeo 4C turbo took a direct hit from a Fresh Direct truck and the entire incident was caught on security camera video outside a Queens restaurant last June.

The driver never got out and just took off, leaving behind over $17,000 in damage.

Bob and his girlfriend Lori Greendale manage a fleet of fun and exotic cars, renting the vehicles out on the Getaround car-sharing app.

"Since I managed this car it was difficult because it wasn't renting and we were losing all that money." said Lori.

"That was my biggest fear, that in peak season that this would be in the shop for 5-6 weeks not earning anything," said Bob.

So they fixed the car out of pocket - asking Fresh Direct to be reimbursed.

Since the truck driver was 100 percent to blame, Bob asked for and got more than just the damage. Loss of use and diminished value is a way to recoup some money since the car is worth less now due to the accident.

But more than a month after sending in the notarized agreement to Fresh Direct's claim company, they still didn't have the check.

So we contacted the delivery company which "regretted the unfortunate damage and delay." Within a day a check was FedExed for $22529.84.

"Thank you so much. this is amazing how did you this," said the relieved couple

The big takeaway: The only time you can ask for diminished value is if the damage to your car is 100 percent not your fault.

If you want it, you have to prove your ride devalued, in writing. One way to go is bring the car back to your original dealer and get a letter stating what the car is worth now that Carfax has an accident on it.

But prepare to fight for it. If your insurance company doesn't help you can negotiate this on your own with the other party, like Bob did.

----------
SHARE YOUR STORY

Do you have an issue with a company that you haven't been able to resolve? If so, 7 On Your Side wants to help you!

Email 7OnYourSideNina@abc.com, or contact Nina on her Facebook page or tweet her at Twitter @7OnYourSideNY! You can also call the 7 On Your Side Hotline at 917-260-7697 or fill out the form below.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
personal finance7 on your sideaccidentcrash
Copyright © 2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
7 ON YOUR SIDE
Long Island mom billed $2,200 for child's wart removal
7 On Your Side: What to know before trading in your old iPhone
7 On Your Side tracks down owner of vehicle that hit parked cars
7OYS appeals 'unreadable and mutilated' license plate ticket
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
NYPD: Officer killed in the line of duty struck by friendly fire
Possible home explosion sends 3 to hospital in NYC
Rudy Giuliani subpoenaed in Trump impeachment inquiry
Mets fan sues team, says T-shirt cannon nearly blinded him
Mother of missing NJ girl: 'I'm worried about my daughter'
Profile: Who is NYPD Officer Brian Mulkeen?
4-alarm fire tears through condo complex on Long Island
Show More
4 escaped prison inmates caught, 3 at Red Roof Inn
2nd man arrested after $300K goes missing at JFK Airport
Police: 3 young men on bicycles steal packages in NJ
Body found in search for missing Hudson Valley woman
17-year-old hunter fatally shot after being mistaken for deer
More TOP STORIES News