college

Best tip on saving for college? Start right now

Parents, if you're worried about paying for your child's college education, here are a few tips to consider:

  • Consider a 529 plan. It's an investment that's offered through the state. It grows over time and is tax-free when it comes to qualifying education expenses. You don't have to choose the state you live in, you can pick a 529 plan in any state according to what best fits your needs.

    "Every state has different 529 programs and they have different fees and expenses with them," said Alex Sutherland with Lifeplan Group.
  • Make sure your college-bound student is actively seeking out scholarships, which can add up
  • Explore which grants your student qualifies for.
  • If your child is considering a loan, make sure plenty of research is done on the terms and interest rates.
  • Critically analyze if the college your child is planning to attend is worth the payout in comparison to the desired degree. "Look at the cost of tuition versus the salary you're going to get," Sutherland said.
  • Sutherland says the best tip is to start saving as soon as possible.
    • Report a correction or typo
    Related topics:
    personal financemoneysavingscollegefinancecollege student
    Copyright © 2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
    COLLEGE
    Ohio University suspends fraternities amid hazing allegations
    NYPD investigating after NYC college receives bomb threat
    Oprah shocks fundraisers with $1M donation for students
    CA to let college athletes make money, defying NCAA
    More Videos
    From CNN Newsource affiliates
    TOP STORIES
    Verizon crew finds body inside Midtown manhole
    Funeral Tuesday for 1 of 2 teens killed in Pearl River crash
    Police: Man raped woman who asked for directions in Hell's Kitchen
    'Dancing with the Stars' Week 5: Celebrities hit the dance floor on Disney Night
    AccuWeather: Mostly sunny Tuesday
    Video: Man uses rock to break into Huntington restaurant
    Hunter Biden sits down for exclusive interview with ABC News
    Show More
    Cuba Gooding, Jr. due back in court to face new allegation
    Vehicle, boy found after car stolen with 6-year-old in back seat
    Couple who saved life of driver in crash 'devastated' they couldn't do more
    Texas officer who killed woman in her own home charged
    Taco Bell pulls seasoned beef from some stores on quality concerns
    More TOP STORIES News