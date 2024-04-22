New Brunswick man arrested for vandalizing Islamic center at Rutgers University

NEW BRUNSWICK, New Jersey (WABC) -- An arrest has been made following the vandalism of the Center for Islamic Life at Rutgers University.

Jacob Beacher, a 24-year-old man from New Brunswick, N.J., has been charged with vandalizing the building on April 10, 2024.

Beacher has no affiliation with Rutgers University, police said.

The investigation is still ongoing and additional charges are pending.

Crews spent days cleaning up the damage.

The Center for Islamic Life is described as a home away from home for some 6,000 Muslim students on the campus of Rutgers University.

"It's so disheartening and scary because it just solidifies the fact that we aren't safe here," said student Nehad Ali.

Center for Islamic Life chaplain Kaiser Aslam took video of the damage, which was extensive, and it happened on Eid, which wraps up the month of Ramadan.

There was artwork that contained Muslim prayers that was destroyed. Also, a Palestinian flag that was in the center was ripped down.

Support has come in from around the country and the globe to support the students and staff of the Islamic center since the incident.

Following the destruction in the Islamic center, the Muslim community said their security concerns have not been taken seriously.

