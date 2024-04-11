Calls for action after Center for Islamic Life at Rutgers University vandalized during Eid al-Fitr

NEW BRUNSWICK, New Jersey (WABC) -- There are calls for action following the vandalism of the Center for Islamic Life at Rutgers University.

They have been hard at work cleaning the damage while police are working to find the suspects involved in this act of vandalism aimed at Muslim students on campus.

The Center for Islamic Life is being described as a home away from home for some 6,000 Muslim students on the campus of Rutgers University.

The chaplain took this video of the damage, which was extensive, and it happened on Eid, which wraps up the month of Ramadan.

So, there are concerns that the center was trashed to send a message of hate and islamophobia.

There was artwork that contained Muslim prayers that was destroyed.

Also, a Palestinian flag that was in the center was ripped down.

Thursday, the support is coming in from around the country and the globe to support the students and staff of the Islamic center.

There is a feeling that hate toward the Muslim and Palestinian students has been building because of the tensions in the Middle East.

Following the destruction in the Islamic center, the Muslim community thinks there security concerns have not been taken seriously.

"Based on the environment we are witnessing on our campus, in our nation, we implore that our needs be met," said Atiya Aftab, Chair of the Board, Islamic center.

"The Rutgers administration's failure to address these concerns earlier has not only allowed but affirmed the occurrence of further hateful acts towards our Muslim and Palestinian students on campus," said Nora, the President of the Muslim Public Relations Council.

Governor Phil Murphy sent out a message calling the vandalism disgusting.

"Disgusted to learn that the Center for Islamic Life at @RutgersU was vandalized during Eid," the governor said. "There is a criminal investigation underway and we are working with Rutgers and law enforcement to ensure the safety of our Muslim students. Islamophobia has NO place in New Jersey."

The president of the university has shown his support to the Muslim students. Many Muslim students say the act of hate will only strengthen their resolve.

