Beware of COVID vaccine survey scams, 7 On Your Side warns

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=10441566" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Nina Pineda has tips on what you should do if a debt collector calls.

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=10464548" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Veterans lost $338 million to scams over the past five years, according to the Federal Trade Commission.

NEW YORK (WABC) -- With vaccines becoming more widespread, new scams connected to getting vaccinated are popping up.First, there are fake record cards being sold on the internet. The latest is phony vaccine surveys.These surveys lure you in with the promise of a prize or money at the end, but it's really just designed to trick you into handing over the keys to your identity and getting into your bank account.The U.S. Justice Department says that fraudsters are circulating fake COVID-19 vaccine surveys for consumers to fill out.People answer a few questions about their vaccine experience and at the conclusion of the survey, there's the promise of cash or a free gift.Consumers are getting the surveys via email or text message, and are believing that as a thank you for filling it out, they can choose from various prizes, like a new iPad Pro.All they have to do is pay shipping and handling to get their item in the mail.Those who fall for the scam provide their credit card information, get charged, but of course, never receive the promised prize, and are exposing sensitive medical information.The Department of Justice warns that unless from a verified source, consumers should not click links from unsolicited text messages or emails claiming to be a vaccine survey.Carefully examine any message from a company or the government. It may appear official, but if they're looking for personal information, it's a scam.Don't share or answer any info about your vaccine, social security number, or date of birth.----------Do you have an issue with a company that you haven't been able to resolve? If so, 7 On Your Side wants to help you!Fill out the form below or email your questions, issues, or story ideas by filling out the form below or by emailing. All emailsWithout a phone number, 7 On Your Side will not be able to respond.