Check Now: Connecticut owes residents millions in unclaimed funds

Eyewitness News
CONNECTICUT (WABC) --
Hundreds of millions of dollars in unclaimed funds are available to more than 1.6 million Connecticut residents, the state treasurer announced this week.

Connecticut State Treasurer Denise Nappier said Thursday the latest publication of the CT Big List has 53,000 new names of people, businesses, organizations and non-profits.

Nappier says this is the first time the list has been updated since 2016.

An unclaimed fund is money that's turned over to the state until it's claimed by its rightful owner. In most cases, unclaimed funds come from old bank accounts, uncashed checks, utility deposits and stocks.

"Our mission is to hold unclaimed money until the rightful owner comes to claim what's theirs," Nappier said.

Nappier said nearly $730 million in unclaimed property has already been returned to more than 320,000 people throughout her administration.

Click here to find out if you are owed money or call 1-800-833-7318 weekdays between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m.

