New York City apartment building workers hold rally to push for higher pay

Josh Einiger reports on the rally organized by NYC apartment workers pushing for a new contract.

Eyewitness News
UPPER EAST SIDE, Manhattan (WABC) --
Workers at New York City apartment buildings held a rally Wednesday as they push for a new contract.

More than 31,000 workers at 3,500 co-ops, condos and rentals are going down to the wire with their current contract set to expire next week.

The workers, who include doormen, supers and handymen. took over part of Park Avenue on the Upper East Side, demanding higher pay.

"What we do today is provide a secure, safe, and clean environment, we should be compensated for that," said doorman Glen Iurilli. "And again, the cost of living is going up, taxes are going up, mortgages are going up. We need all the help we can get."

They're set to walk off the job when their contract expires. Wednesday's rally attracted thousands of members along with other unions and a slew of elected officials.

"I am going to stand you with you shoulder to shoulder, 100 percent in this fight," said New York Governor Andrew Cuomo. "We will fight for your rights whatever it takes."

If the workers do strike, people will wake up April 21st with no building services at all, although if history is any guide, it's unlikely.

The last time they went on strike was April 1991.

Since then, negotiations have gone down to the wire but have always ended in a deal.

