NEW YORK (WABC) --We spend more than $18 billion in the name of love each year, according to the National Retail Federation.
That works out to $143.56 per person celebrating. But 7 On Your Side has creative ways to gain some sexy savings for Valentine's Day.
Flowers are a Valentine's Day staple, so say "I love you" early.
Order now and set delivery for a date before the 14th. Procrastinators will pay the price by getting hit with rush shipping fees.
Want to make things sizzle for less? Skip the expensive steak dinner at a restaurant and try a meal-kit delivery service to make with your date at home.
If things go well, you can enjoy making three meals together for $60 dollars: That's just $10 per plate.
If you do want a night on the town, don't splurge on a new outfit right away. Instead, check out sites like RentTheRunway.com.
On Rent the Runway, we found that one designer dress rents for $30 but retails for $200.
Use the bucks you save to see a show on Broadway. Sites TodayTix.com and Playbill.com offer last minute tickets deals to some of the most popular musicals.
If you're willing to wait until "day of" or queue up in person at the box office, you can take in a classic love story like "Phantom of the Opera" as low as $27 bucks.
If painting the town red isn't your style, how about just painting?
Show your creative using Groupon. The group coupon site offers many romantic way for couples to get to know each other better, from cooking to tango classes. See, saving can be sexy too.
And one last tip: Nothing says "I love you" more than a coupon, right? Download free "LOVE COUPONS" and print them out. You can make up your own put them in a frame.
----------
SHARE YOUR STORY
Do you have an issue with a company that you haven't been able to resolve? If so, 7 On Your Side wants to help you!
Send us your questions, issues, and story ideas to Nina by filling out the form above, by emailing 7OnYourSideNina@abc.com, or contact Nina on her Facebook page or tweet her at Twitter @7OnYourSideNY! You can also call the 7 On Your Side Hotline at 917-260-7697.
If using the app, click here to send us a news tip