7 On Your Side: What to do if you have stimulus payment problems

The IRS is saying millions of stimulus payments were wrongly routed, sent to phantom bank accounts or even tax preps. But there is recourse to get your $600.
Eyewitness News has been flooded with frustration. Hundreds of emails coming in from all 50 states.
Rebecca Slucher from Phoenix, Arizona checked on the IRS website and found the bank account where her $600 stimulus was sent was not hers.
The IRS says it has received back $5 billion in misrouted money. So the recourse is to watch your bank account. The IRS will be rerouting money to the right accounts.
Many tax preps, like one in Georgia, experienced confusion after the IRS sent stimulus to temporary bank accounts set up by tax services to get direct deposits for clients.
The good news is the IRS says it's reprocessing these payments too.
Lastly, one man said he didn't get the full amount. He only received $560 of the $600 stimulus.
The big takeaway is that if you've received a partial payment or none at all, don't call the IRS. They've been flooded with calls and you'll likely sit on hold.
Instead, if the payment doesn't arrive soon file for it on your 2020 tax return. Formally, it's called a recovery rebate credit.
Watch for debit cards. Nearly 10 million stimulus payments will be sent in the form of pre-loaded debit cards.
During the last round, we heard from scores of seniors who unwittingly tossed them out. Don't do that this time.
