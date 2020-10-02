coronavirus pandemic

Shares, oil prices sink after President Trump tests positive for coronavirus

Global shares and U.S. stock futures have fallen President Donald Trump said he and first lady Melania Trump tested positive for the new coronavirus.

Earlier, Dow and S&P futures dropped nearly 2%, but several hours later were trading 1.2% lower. Oil prices tumbled about 3%.


Shares are down in Paris, Frankfurt, London and Tokyo. Many markets in Asia were closed for holidays.

The Nikkei 225 index shed strong early gains after the Tokyo Stock Exchange resumed trading today following an all day outage due to a technical failure.


MORE: Shock, sympathy, mockery: World reacts to President Trump's COVID-19 infection
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
personal financefinancial marketscoronaviruscoronavirus outbreakcoronavirus pandemicmelania trumpfinancepresident donald trumpcovid 19 pandemiccovid 19 outbreakcovid 19
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC
Queens school is 1st in NYC to close over COVID cases
COVID Updates: Trump quarantines after aide tests positive for coronavirus
Back-to-school NYC: 1st day for middle and high schoolers
11 NYC neighborhoods with COVID-19 positivity rates above 3%
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Shock, sympathy, mockery: World reacts to Trump testing positive
President Trump, first lady test positive for COVID-19
President Trump traveled to NJ just before COVID diagnosis
Video: Man sucker-punched in head on Upper West Side
AccuWeather: Damp start
Man wanted for stealing baseball caps, biting, attacking elderly men
Suspect ID'd after breaking window, attempting to rape sleeping teen
Show More
House Democrats pass $2.2 trillion COVID bill; relief talks drag
Man attacked while filming TikTok video in NYC
Police: Windows smashed on MTA bus after verbal dispute
NYC teacher loses morale when no students show up
NYC couple gets surprise of a lifetime after COVID alters wedding
More TOP STORIES News