Governor Hochul wants to make to-go alcohol sales permanent in New York

The pilot program first went into effect during the COVID-19 shutdowns.

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Governor Kathy Hochul wants to permanently allow alcohol to-go sales from bars and restaurants in New York.

Sales were permitted through an executive order issued during the coronavirus pandemic.

The state passed a three-year pilot program that is set to expire this year.

Hochul is proposing a permanent extension to the state legislature and said making the change permanent is long overdue.

"During the darkest days of the pandemic, to-go drinks were a critical lifeline for our hospitality industry and a beloved treat for consumers. Since then, we've legalized to-go alcohol on a temporary basis, and it's been wildly successful for bars, restaurants, and everyday New Yorkers," Hochul's office said in a statement. "It's long overdue to permanently legalize to-go drinks, and in this year's budget we're going to get the job done."

