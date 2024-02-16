Governor Hochul wants to make to-go alcohol sales permanent in New York

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Governor Kathy Hochul wants to permanently allow alcohol to-go sales from bars and restaurants in New York.
Sales were permitted through an executive order issued during the coronavirus pandemic.
The state passed a three-year pilot program that is set to expire this year.
Hochul is proposing a permanent extension to the state legislature and said making the change permanent is long overdue.
"During the darkest days of the pandemic, to-go drinks were a critical lifeline for our hospitality industry and a beloved treat for consumers. Since then, we've legalized to-go alcohol on a temporary basis, and it's been wildly successful for bars, restaurants, and everyday New Yorkers," Hochul's office said in a statement. "It's long overdue to permanently legalize to-go drinks, and in this year's budget we're going to get the job done."
ALSO READ | Manhattan bakery has ties to 2 local music legends
----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.