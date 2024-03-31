Fire breaks out during Easter Sunday mass at Brooklyn church

Sonia Rincon has the latest details from Bushwick and reaction from churchgoers.

BUSHWICK, Brooklyn (WABC) -- Firefighters are battling a stubborn and smoky fire that broke out during Easter Sunday mass at a church in Brooklyn.

Flames started during the 1:00 Spanish mass at Our Lady of the Rosary of Pompeii on 225 Seigel St. in Bushwick. The neighborhood's Puerto Rican community is mostly served by this church

Most of the fire is behind the main worship space where there are classrooms, offices, and other spaces.

Fr. Romulo Marin said he has no idea how the fire started, but said it spread quickly. The church started filling with smoke and the 200 or so parishioners inside exited safely and calmly.

Fr, Marin tells Eyewitness News he tried to attack the flames he could see coming from a back room with a fire extinguisher, but it was futile as he felt something hot fall on his hand and burn it - and he also felt something fall on his head.

He says the second floor of the church collapsed after a few firefighters were already inside.

There were no life-threatening injuries to firefighters and all of the congregation got out with no serious injuries.

Hours later, the fire remained at four alarms, but firefighters made progress dousing the flames with water that is running off into a construction site across the street.

