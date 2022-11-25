Fire tears through Bronx home in Morrisania leaving 3 injured

Three people were injured in an overnight house fire in the Morrisania neighborhood of the Bronx.

The fire broke out inside a home on Ritter Place just after 2:30 a.m. Friday morning morning.

Two people were rushed to Harlem Hospital with one in critical condition.

Another resident was treated at the scene for less serious injuries.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

