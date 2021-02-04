Fire burns through small synagogue on Long Island

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=10255228" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Joe Torres reports on a woman charged after alleged reckless actions led to her driving her truck off a retaining wall and into the Long Island Sound.

LAWRENCE, Nassau County (WABC) -- Fire burned through a small synagogue in Nassau County overnight.Flames ravaged the synagogue, known as The Beach Shul, located in a home at 206 Seagirt Avenue in Lawrence.It happened just after 12:30 a.m. Thursday.Firefighters battled frozen hydrants and cold conditions. The fire was extinguished in about an hour.Members of the Rockaway Nassau Safety Patrol posted pictures of the Torah scrolls they saved from the fire.Two firefighters were treated for minor neck and shoulder injuries at Mount Sinai South Nassau in Oceanside.The fire did not spread to an adjacent building, as previously reported.----------