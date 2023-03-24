Fire tears through building in Chinatown

CHINATOWN, Manhattan (WABC) -- Firefighters are working to extinguish a large fire in a Chinatown building.

The fire started around 2:30 p.m. Friday in a building on Mott Street near Columbus Park.

The fire started on the first floor and quickly traveled to the floors above.

No injuries have been reported yet.

This is breaking news. This story will be updated as more information becomes available

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* More New York City news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a News Tip