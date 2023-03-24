  • Full Story
Fire tears through building in Chinatown

Friday, March 24, 2023 7:40PM
CHINATOWN, Manhattan (WABC) -- Firefighters are working to extinguish a large fire in a Chinatown building.

The fire started around 2:30 p.m. Friday in a building on Mott Street near Columbus Park.

The fire started on the first floor and quickly traveled to the floors above.

No injuries have been reported yet.

This is breaking news. This story will be updated as more information becomes available

