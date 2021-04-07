Fire damages apartments, leaves 2 injured on Staten Island

EMBED <>More Videos

Fire leaves 2 hurt on Staten Island

ROSEBANK, Staten Island (WABC) -- Fire burned through an apartment building in the Rosebank section of Staten Island.

The blaze broke out before 7 a.m. Wednesday.

NewsCopter 7 was over Narrows Road North as flames and heavy smoke poured from a third floor apartment.



Two people suffered injuries which appeared to non-life-threatening.

There was no immediate word what sparked the fire.

