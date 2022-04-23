More than a dozen wildfires burning out of control across the Southwest

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=11776848" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Police say David Bonola had an on-and-off relationship with the victim, 51-year-old Orsolya Gaal. Naveen Dhaliwal has more.

FLAGSTAFF, Arizona (WABC) -- More than a dozen wildfires are burning out of control and there's growing worry strong winds could make things even worse.In Arizona, the tunnel fire has already charred more than 32 square miles.Heather and Lance McKay got their newborn and toddler out of the house just moments before it went up in flames.Their home was one of at least 30 destroyed near Flagstaff.Conditions across the west are ripe for what the national weather service is calling extreme catastrophic fire weather.----------