More than a dozen wildfires burning out of control across the Southwest

By Eyewitness News
More than a dozen wildfires are burning out of control in Arizona

FLAGSTAFF, Arizona (WABC) -- More than a dozen wildfires are burning out of control and there's growing worry strong winds could make things even worse.

In Arizona, the tunnel fire has already charred more than 32 square miles.

Heather and Lance McKay got their newborn and toddler out of the house just moments before it went up in flames.



Their home was one of at least 30 destroyed near Flagstaff.

Conditions across the west are ripe for what the national weather service is calling extreme catastrophic fire weather.

