building fire

High-rise fire in Crown Heights, Brooklyn under control after FDNY battle flames

EMBED <>More Videos

High-rise fire in Crown Heights under control after FDNY battle flames

CROWN HEIGHTS, Brooklyn (WABC) -- A high-rise building in Brooklyn caught fire late Saturday morning.

Firefighters responded to a fire in an apartment on the 13th floor of the 14-story residential building located at 1400 Bergen Street at 11:51a.m. on Saturday.

Video shows black smoke billowing from the windows of the building as firefighters worked to get the flames out.

Eyewitness News was told some tenants ran to the roof to escape the smoke and flames.

FDNY reported the fire was extinguished and under control around 12:41p.m.

There were no injuries reported and the cause of the fire is being investigated.



ALSO READ | NY correction officer accused of posing as cop and pulling over women to solicit nude photos
EMBED More News Videos

Suffolk County police arrested David Olivari as he allegedly attempted to meet up with one of the victims.



----------
* More Brooklyn news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a News Tip
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
crown heightsbrooklynbuilding fireapartment fire
Copyright © 2022 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
BUILDING FIRE
Man rescued, more than a dozen displaced after Jersey City fire
Crump files lawsuit on behalf of victims in deadly Bronx fire
2 bodies found after fire and collapse of building in Brooklyn
Massive fire destroys 4-story vacant building in Brooklyn
TOP STORIES
Woman found dead inside her apartment bathtub; investigation underway
Snow possible as arctic front moves across NY
Biden warns Putin of 'severe costs' if Russia invades Ukraine
Canada border blockade clearing peacefully as police move in
AccuWeather: Balmy breeze
Pizzeria owner donates pizzas to hospital that helped him beat COVID
FDNY captain suspended after illegal drugs found in his home: police
Show More
Construction begins on NY's 1st offshore wind project off LI coast
Racist incident at NY high school basketball game sparks outrage
Fake cryptocurrency business scams job seekers out of thousands
More shootings after violent day as NYC grapples with gun violence
Judge denies latest attempt to block dismissal of unvaccinated workers
More TOP STORIES News