Elderly couple in serious condition after fire engulfed their Long Island home

Two people were hurt and a home was destroyed in a fire that took plaec in Roosevelt. Stacey Sager has details.

ROOSEVELT, Long Island (WABC) -- An elderly couple is in critical condition after being trapped in a massive fire that engulfed their Long Island home.

The house on East Raymond Avenue in Roosevelt caught fire early Friday morning with flames badly damaging the home next door.

Both victims were removed from the building by first responders. One is in critical condition.

East Raymond Avenue was closed from Nassau Road to Cottage Place while the fire department battled the flames.

A man who was just arriving to work on the corner saw the flames shooting from the roof of the house.

"When I got here the person was alive, they took her out on a stretcher, " Brian Hurd said. "It looked like complete chaos. Flames everywhere, smoke all over the place, people crying-- it was just terrible."

The home was completely destroyed in the fire.

Investigators are now working to determine what caused the fire.

