Small fire on outdoor terrace at hospital in Manhattan sends heavy smoke into air

Firefighters put out a small fire that started on an outdoor terrace at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center in Manhattan Tuesday.

The flames sent heavy smoke billowing high into the air just before 2 p.m.

FDNY Battalion Chief Patrick DiPierro said some wood decking had caught fire on a 6th floor terrace.

Firefighters evacuated the 5th, 6th, and 7th floors as a precaution and the streets surrounding the building on the Upper East Side were closed as they worked to put out the flames.

Ultimately, DiPierro said it was a small fire, which crews put out quickly, and they ripped up all of the wood decking to make sure all of the fire was extinguished.

No injuries were reported and everyone was allowed back inside.

