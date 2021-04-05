Fire leaves several hurt, more than a dozen homeless in Jersey City

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=10482007" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Rapper DMX remained on life support at a New York Hospital on Saturday night, his publicist now says.

NEW JERSEY (WABC) -- A four-alarm fire burned through two homes in Jersey City early Monday.The fire broke out in the houses on Terrace Avenue just before 1:30 a.m.Several injuries were reported.Officials say 20 people left homeless by the fire, including 16 adults and four children.Fire investigators are working to determine what caused the blaze.----------