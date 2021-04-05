Fire leaves several hurt, more than a dozen homeless in Jersey City

NEW JERSEY (WABC) -- A four-alarm fire burned through two homes in Jersey City early Monday.

The fire broke out in the houses on Terrace Avenue just before 1:30 a.m.

Several injuries were reported.



Officials say 20 people left homeless by the fire, including 16 adults and four children.

Fire investigators are working to determine what caused the blaze.

Related topics:
new jerseyhudson countyjersey cityfirehouse fire
