Fire leaves several hurt, more than a dozen homeless in Jersey City

The fire broke out in the houses on Terrace Avenue just before 1:30 a.m.
Several injuries were reported.
Officials say 20 people left homeless by the fire, including 16 adults and four children.
Fire investigators are working to determine what caused the blaze.
