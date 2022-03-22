Operation 7 Save A Life breakfast unites public, private sectors to promote fire safety

Mayor Eric Adams over the weekend signed executive orders to help prevent or survive fires, especially in apartment buildings like the horrific blaze in the Bronx in January that killed 17 people.
At our annual Operation 7 Save A Life breakfast, the mayor made it clear that there are too many people who don't know how to save their lives in a fire.
The breakfast, now in its 24th year, brings together the private and public sector campaign to prevent fires and fire deaths in the Tri-State.
For the past 16 years, there have been fewer than 90 civilian fire deaths in New York City. Over the decades, there have been typically 200 to 300 every year.
"You can't lose 17 New Yorkers and not have drastic changes," Adams said.
The last mayor to attend was Michael Bloomberg and Rudy Giuliani before him.
Mayor Adams chose this occasion to announce one of the most important components of his new plan - requiring landlords to provide fire safety instructions and doors that automatically close.
Shut the door. That's the mantra for everyone and anyone on their way out of a fire in their apartment, and especially for those who move to New York City from other parts of the world.
"The diversity of this city, which is our blessing that must be fed into how we educate each other around safety," Adams said.
You can watch our "Operation Save a Life" half-hour special here on abc7NY and our connected TV apps.
