Operation 7: Save a Life- watch it only on ABC7NY

NEW YORK -- Join host Bill Ritter for our 24th annual, Emmy Award-winning WABC-TV special, Operation 7: Save a Life on Saturday, January 29th at 7pm.In an ever-changing world, we're all trying to figure out what's best for our health, and how to stay safe in our environment.The better prepared you are, the better your chances of being a survivor.We'll learn critical lessons from one of the deadliest fires in New York City history, and find out one simple step everyone can take to save lives.Plus, we'll see how the American Red Cross steps up to bring comfort and safety in disasters. You'll meet a long-time volunteer who's been helping victims - from tornado survivors in Kentucky to the tragic fire in the Bronx.And we'll go inside homes where Red Cross volunteers and retired firefighters are installing smoke detectors to anyone who asks - for free!Also, 2021 saw a dangerous uptick in fires started by charging e-bike and scooter batteries - more than double the previous year. Many of these fires have been deadly. It's one of the fastest-growing threats to fire safety in the home. You'll learn life-saving tips on how to charge the batteries safely.We'll see an incredible escape from a burning apartment, by teenagers with only seconds to spare...plus how dogs are helping solve fire mysteries all over the city.