Heavy smoke from fire disrupting J and M service in Williamsburg, Brooklyn

WILLIAMSBURG, Brooklyn -- Large plumes of smoke from a fire in Brooklyn are disrupting subway service on nearby lines.
The fire broke out Tuesday morning in Williamsburg on Hewes Street less than a block away from the elevated subway tracks that run above Broadway.
The fire started at a one-story commercial building that appears to be a lumber storage facility.
Firefighters are still battling the flames and heavy smoke. No injuries have been reported at this time, according to FDNY.
Service on the J and M lines could be disrupted. Commuters should expect delays and try alternative routes to avoid the area.
This is breaking news. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
----------
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Submit a News Tip