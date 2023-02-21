Heavy smoke from fire disrupting J and M service in Williamsburg, Brooklyn

Firefighters battled a huge fire at a warehouse and lumber storage facility in Williamsburg, Brooklyn Tuesday.

WILLIAMSBURG, Brooklyn -- Large plumes of smoke from a fire in Brooklyn are disrupting subway service on nearby lines.

The fire broke out Tuesday morning in Williamsburg on Hewes Street less than a block away from the elevated subway tracks that run above Broadway.

The fire started at a one-story commercial building that appears to be a lumber storage facility.

Firefighters are still battling the flames and heavy smoke. No injuries have been reported at this time, according to FDNY.

Service on the J and M lines could be disrupted. Commuters should expect delays and try alternative routes to avoid the area.

This is breaking news. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

----------

* More Brooklyn news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a News Tip