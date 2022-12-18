Community will gather for bunting ceremony of FDNY firefighter who suffered severe head injury

He fell at least 20 feet from an elevated surface on Monday during a training exercise. Moon was 47 years old. Derick Waller has details.

BROOKLYN (WABC) -- Firefighters will place black and purple bunting outside Rescue Company 2 in Brownsville Sunday, to honor a member of this squad who tragically died.

On Saturday night, members of the FDNY lined up outside NYU Langone Hospital as the remains of Firefighter William "Billy" Moon II were transferred.

He fell at least 20 feet from an elevated surface on Monday during a training exercise. Moon was 47 years old.

He was raising a family in Islip, where neighbors are now paying their respects.

"It's like a bad dream. It's like. Things like this aren't supposed to happen," said Bobby Mason. "He was such a great guy..such a family guy..with his kids..out there putting the lights up."

Moon's family says his organs will be donated, providing Christmas miracles to others.

The bunting ceremony is planned for 10 a.m.

Aside from his work with the FDNY, Moon was also a former chief in Islip. The heaviness has cast a shadow over the holiday with bunting lining his street. Flags are also flying at half-staff.

Moon's death is that much harder to take in Islip, because it is the second time this year one of their own was fatally injured in the line of duty for the FDNY.

Back in February, Jesse Gerhard collapsed and died at his firehouse after battling a fire in Queens. Gerhard was also a volunteer from Islip.

Meanwhile, Moon leaves behind two young children. His wife released a statement read by FDNY Commissioner Laura Kavanagh on Friday.

"His love and passion for the job extended far from the firehouse walls. He instilled that same passion in our children and always talked about how important it was to help others," she said.

Those who knew him best are now preparing for a painful funeral.

MORE NEWS: How to tell the difference between RSV, flu and COVID-19

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* Follow us on YouTube

* More local news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.