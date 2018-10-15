Firefighter falls from ladder during fire in Bronx marijuana grow house

EMBED </>More Videos

Candace McCowan reports that the building had a marijuana grow house inside.

Eyewitness News
PELHAM BAY, Bronx (WABC) --
A firefighter was seriously injured during a fire in a marijuana grow house in the Bronx on Sunday night, the FDNY reports.

The fire started shortly before 9 p.m. on the third floor of the building on 1656 Mayflower Avenue in Pelham Bay.

The fire was in the cockloft, the area between the ceiling and the roof, but investigators will be looking at the grow house on the third floor.

One firefighter was attempting to get to the roof to fight the flames when he fell 30 feet off an extension ladder, striking the pavement below.

FDNY Commissioner Daniel Nigro reports that firefighter is in serious but stable condition and is conscious. He suffered back and possible leg injuries.

The firefighter, who is a married father of three with 12 years of experience, is being admitted at the surgical ICU for further tests.

"It's a very dangerous job, I've said that over and over at these operations, and sometimes these things happen," Nigro said. "This firefighter had quite a fall, and although he has serious injuries, we're very happy that he survived this fall."

The fire was placed under control.

One other firefighter suffered minor injuries.

The cause of the fire has not yet been determined. So far, no one has been charged.

Back in September 2016, a marijuana grow operation lead to the death of FDNY firefighter Michael Fahy. Fahy was struck by flying debris after a house being used for the operation exploded in the Bronx, Two men were sentenced to prison this past August for that incident.

----------
* More Bronx news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
firefdnyfirefighter injuredPelham BayNew York CityBronx
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Firefighter hospitalized after fire breaks out in Bronx marijuana grow house
Top Stories
Prince Harry, Duchess Meghan expecting their first child
NJ Transit temporarily cuts some train service, fares
Search for 2 MS-13 members in stabbing of teen in Queens
Top 5 stories you need to know from the weekend
Police: Livery driver beat man walking to Brooklyn synagogue
MTA employee charged with exposing himself to teens
Pickpocketers target NYC subway, bus riders
Model fatally shot in neck while driving to work
Show More
Woman throws 1-year-old child to the ground in tantrum over beer
Disney donating $1 million toward Hurricane Michael relief efforts
Bear cub returns to woods after getting head stuck in plastic jar
Health Alert: Traveler infected with measles visited NY, NJ
Man accused of following, flashing woman on Long Island
More News