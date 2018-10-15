PELHAM BAY, Bronx (WABC) --A firefighter was seriously injured during a fire in a marijuana grow house in the Bronx on Sunday night, the FDNY reports.
The fire started shortly before 9 p.m. on the third floor of the building on 1656 Mayflower Avenue in Pelham Bay.
The fire was in the cockloft, the area between the ceiling and the roof, but investigators will be looking at the grow house on the third floor.
One firefighter was attempting to get to the roof to fight the flames when he fell 30 feet off an extension ladder, striking the pavement below.
FDNY Commissioner Daniel Nigro reports that firefighter is in serious but stable condition and is conscious. He suffered back and possible leg injuries.
The firefighter, who is a married father of three with 12 years of experience, is being admitted at the surgical ICU for further tests.
"It's a very dangerous job, I've said that over and over at these operations, and sometimes these things happen," Nigro said. "This firefighter had quite a fall, and although he has serious injuries, we're very happy that he survived this fall."
The fire was placed under control.
One other firefighter suffered minor injuries.
The cause of the fire has not yet been determined. So far, no one has been charged.
Back in September 2016, a marijuana grow operation lead to the death of FDNY firefighter Michael Fahy. Fahy was struck by flying debris after a house being used for the operation exploded in the Bronx, Two men were sentenced to prison this past August for that incident.
