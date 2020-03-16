Firefighter falls through roof in Paterson 4-alarm fire, no injuries

By Eyewitness News
PATERSON, New Jersey (WABC) -- A four-alarm fire burned through a car repair shop in Paterson on Monday morning.

The flames broke out on Market Street just after 10 a.m.

Paterson firefighters were assisted by mutual aid from Haledon, Passaic, Clifton and Little Falls Fire.

Body shop/mechanic shop was fully engulfed in flames and was put under control a short time later.

One firefighter fell through the roof of the building, but amazingly, was not injured.

No one was hurt, and everyone was able to self-evacuate.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

