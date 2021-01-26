Firefighter hit by falling air conditioner while battling a blaze in Bensonhurst

BENSONHURT, Brooklyn (WABC) -- An air conditioner plunged onto the head of a firefighter battling a second alarm fire in Bensonhurst, Brooklyn Monday morning.

The firefighter was struck by the air conditioner that apparently fell from the window of the 85th Street home sometime after 9 a.m.

He was knocked unconscious and taken to Lutheran Hospital, where he was stabilized.

He is expected to survive.

Fire other firefighters suffered minor injuries battling the blaze.

MORE NEWS: Owner torched his Queens restaurant after COVID shutdown, investigators say
EMBED More News Videos

Investigators say 54-year-old Asif Raja set the fire in several locations inside his restaurant, but the sprinkler system knocked the flames down.



----------
* More Brooklyn news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a News Tip
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
new yorknew york citybrooklynbensonhurstfdnyfirefighter injured
Copyright © 2021 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
AccuWeather Alert: Winter Weather Advisory issued
1 teen killed after serious crash on LIE
Target drops coconut milk over monkey labor allegations
Varsity jacket helps ID NY man among Capitol rioters
MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell banned from Twitter
Stolen car crashes and flips in NYC; suspect sought
Trey Songz arrest: R&B artist detained at AFC Championship game
Show More
Trump impeachment goes to Senate, testing his sway over GOP
Alabama tornado leaves 1 dead, several critically injured
COVID rates drop, but no relief for NYC restaurants
Video shows terrifying attack inside for-hire vehicle
COVID Live Updates: NYC Mayor de Blasio briefing
More TOP STORIES News