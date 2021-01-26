Firefighter hit by falling air conditioner while battling a blaze in Bensonhurst

The firefighter was struck by the air conditioner that apparently fell from the window of the 85th Street home sometime after 9 a.m.
He was knocked unconscious and taken to Lutheran Hospital, where he was stabilized.
He is expected to survive.
Fire other firefighters suffered minor injuries battling the blaze.
MORE NEWS: Owner torched his Queens restaurant after COVID shutdown, investigators say
