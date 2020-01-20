Firefighters battle 5-alarm fire on Staten Island

STATEN ISLAND (WABC) -- Firefighters are trying to contain a fast-moving fire that started in one house and spread to several other houses on Staten Island.

The fire was reported shortly after 3:00 p.m. on Monday in the 920 block of Rensselaer Avenue.

Heavy smoke could be seen pouring from the row of homes.

The flames started in one house but spread to others. It's not immediately known how many homes are involved.

As of 3:30 p.m., the fire had escalated to a 5th alarm.
