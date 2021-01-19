Firefighters hurt, steakhouse destroyed in multi-alarm blaze in New Jersey

The blaze broke out inside the LongHorn Steakhouse on 50 International Drive South just after 12 a.m. Tuesday.
Firefighters from the Flanders Fire Department, Budd Lake Fire Department and surrounding mutual-aid companies battled the flames all night.
The fire was reportedly being fed by a natural gas main.
Video from NewsCopter 7 just before dawn showed the restaurant was completely destroyed.
Three firefighters were injured. All are expected to be okay.
